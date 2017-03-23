NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

No Verdict In Spanier Jury After 7 Hours Of Deliberations

March 23, 2017 10:05 PM By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier will resume deliberations in a Harrisburg courtroom Friday morning.  The jury adjourned without a verdict after seven hours of discussions Thursday evening.

The case went to the jury Thursday afternoon.

Spanier is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of conspiracy in connection with his actions – or lack thereof – after a 2001 incident in a locker room shower involving Jerry Sandusky and a boy.

Each count of child endangerment involves different criteria spelled out in state law and during their deliberations, jurors returned to the courtroom to pose numerous questions to the judge.

Those questions indicate they are struggling with the definition of terms used in the child endangerment statutes, such as “recklessness,” and that they are wrestling with the definition of conspiracy.

The defense rested Thursday morning without calling a single witness.

