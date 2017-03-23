New Veterinary Clinic In Lawncrest Aims To Provide Lost Cost Pet Care

March 23, 2017 2:57 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Texas based non-profit that provides low-cost, preventative vet care has opened a facility in the Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

Emancipet’s mission is to make vet care affordable and accessible for all pet owners.

CEO Amy Mill said, “We want everybody to have a pet and to keep them for as long as they possibly can.”

Mills says a lot of thought went into selecting Lawncrest as their first location to open outside of the Lone Star State.

“We looked at the map of where there were not veterinary clinics already, and where we knew that the household income would make veterinary care a difficult expense for people,” said Mills.

This is not a full service animal hospital. Lead vet Emily Volk says the focus is on providing low-cost, high-quality preventative care.

“We can do nail trims. We do heart worm testing and prevention,” said Volk. “We also do spay neuter surgery. We don’t do sick care.”

If the Lawncrest facility is as successful as other locations, Mills says they will look to expand.

“We’re very committed to growing in the Philadelphia area,” said Mills.

For more information on services and prices, visit www.emancipet.org or call 267.774.4901

