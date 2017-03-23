Many Heart Attacks Involve Symptoms Not Easy To Detect, Researchers Find

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill usually makes news in basketball this time of year — but far more important than any basketball accomplishments is their work studying signs and symptoms of heart attack.

Most of us are aware that typical symptoms of a heart attack are chest pain that radiates up the arm or to the neck. But according to the North Carolina researchers, up to 40% of heart attacks involve symptoms that are not so simple to detect. Symptoms like nausea, weakness and perspiration. They are often the only warning signs in diabetics, and the elderly often don’t have classic signs.

Recent studies have also shown women are more likely than men to have vague symptoms.

It’s estimated that three to 5% of people with heart attacks are sent away from emergency rooms.

The bottom line, like many things in medicine, not everything is cut and dry.