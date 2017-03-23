Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Weather Scuttled Getaways

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Last week offered a perfect example of how the fickle nature of Mother Nature can impact planned getaways. KYW’s Jay Lloyd look at how to avoid losing money along with the scuttled getaway.

With weather, we take what we get – no choice. But to guard against weather related delays and cancellations, two things make sense. Knowing the cancellation policies of hotels, resorts and transportation. Second, buy travel insurance, but know what is covered. Very seldom if ever will rainy days fill the bill. We’re talking road and airport snarling, impassable blizzards, hurricanes and floods.

Insurance and resort policies also refer to uninhabitable properties and a variety of dangers.

Other common reasons for cancelling that will be covered by insurance are death, doctor verified illnesses and injury. Don’t overlook the possibility that a resort may offer to change your travel dates or cancel for a refund, but if an airline is booked separately, it may not.



—–

