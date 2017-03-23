Flyers Visit Minnesota In Desperate Need Of A Victory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will continue a critical road trip tonight as they visit the Minnesota Wild.
Philadelphia is running out of time to make a run for the postseason. The Flyers (74 points) come into tonight eight points back in the race for the final wildcard playoff spot in the East with just 10 regular season games remaining.
The Flyers started this four-game trip on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg.
Minnesota has the second-highest point total in the Western Conference with 94. They won their last game on Tuesday, beating San Jose, 3-2. But overall it has been a struggle as of late for the Wild who have gone just 3-8-0 in their last 11 games.
These two teams have met once already this season. Back on November 12th, the Flyers beat the Wild at the Center, 3-2.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about tonight’s game.
