Eat Or Learn? South Jersey University Seeks To End That Choice For Some Students

(GLASSBORO, NJ) — Students at Rowan University are looking to help each other out, because some have to choose between their education and their next meal.

It’s a growing issue on some college campuses these days. Food insecurity. An on-campus survey last year suggested about half the respondents have struggled with it. That led Student Government President Daniel Cardona to lead a campaign to change that.

“Students learn their whole life that education comes first and they’re going to buy the book before they buy the burger,” Cardona told KYW Newsradio.

That led to Thursday’s official opening of The SHOP, short for Students Helping Other Profs. The “Profs” is a reference to Rowan’s mascot.

It’s a pantry that will be open during the school year on Wednesdays, Fridays and every other Saturday. It’s stocked with donated items that any Rowan student can take, if they are in need.

“We have non-perishable items. We also have clothing. We also have toiletries, feminine products,” said Rowan Vice-President Penny McPherson-Myers. “So we want to make sure that we are providing students with any of the needs that they have.”

And there’ll be someone on hand to ensure against abuse. Almost 60 grand in school funds is being used to get The SHOP up and running.

Cardona noted that Rowan’s effort is the sixth within New Jersey to help students in this fashion.

The others are Rutgers, Seton Hall and Caldwell Universities along with Montclair State and Bergen County College. Some 300 higher education universities across the county have opened pantries to assist their students.