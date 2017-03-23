Angelo Cataldi Remembers His Friend Dallas Green: ‘He Was So Honest’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi has been giving his honest opinion on WIP radio for over a quarter of a century.

Needless to say, Cataldi, 66, hasn’t made many friends with Philadelphia sports figures.

Former 1980 World Series Champion Phillies manager Dallas Green is a different story.

Green and Cataldi became close friends over the years, enhanced by their annual interview in Clearwater during the 94WIP Morning Show’s visit to Phillies Spring Training.

So on his Thursday show — the morning after Green passed away at the age of 82 — Cataldi opened with a tribute to Green and an appreciation for his honesty.

“What I loved about him and what I’m gonna miss about him the most is a real simple word — honesty,” said Cataldi. “He was so honest that — how many different big problems did he get embroiled with because he came on our show and answered questions honestly?

“Scott Rolen, can we just do that one first? This was when Rolen was the biggest star on the Phillies, but Rolen was a jerk. You just couldn’t stop killing him. Rolen was one of the worst guys we ever had to deal with. Talented, great player, great wherever he played. But what happened when we put Dallas on?

“He ripped him,” Hughes said.

“[Green] basically said, ‘There’s certain parts of [Rolen’s] game that he can really work on, but he’s not.’ Oh, the storm that that created when he did that!” Cataldi said.

The 94WIP Morning Show illustrated Green’s honesty by playing a cut from last year’s interview, when Cataldi asked Green about former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard.

“I think it’s time for somebody to grab him,” Green said of Howard last Spring on 94WIP. “If it’s an American League team, somebody that wants him, I know [general manager] Matt [Klentak] will work a deal that will be favorable to a team. And it would be best for him to move on.”

“That’s why I start this discussion with Dallas Green with honesty,” Cataldi said. “Was there any guy that was ever more honest? He would even sometimes say, ‘Oh this is gonna get me in trouble Angie.’ And then he would get himself in trouble.

“Here’s the thing you need to know. Even as loud and controversial — he would fight with everyone! He was confrontational with a lot of people. Everyone loved him when they really got to know him. He was a warm guy.”