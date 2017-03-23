Police: Man Causes 2-Vehicle Crash After Fleeing During Welfare Check

March 23, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Allentown Police Department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Allentown.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Fillmore and Priscilla Streets.

Police say they received a welfare check for a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a BMW. An officer responded and attempted to wake the man. When the driver realized the officer was there, he took off in the car.

Authorities found the driver at the scene of the crash. One woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

