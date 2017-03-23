2 Philly Pizzerias Named On List Of Best Pizza Places In Country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move over New York City, Philadelphia is the home to the best pizza place in the country.
Food & Wine named Pizzeria Vetri as its top spot on its top 31 list of pizza places in the U.S.
“At this pizza spot by Marc Vetri, one of the country’s best Italian chefs, the Neapolitan pies come with thick, chewy crusts and toppings like prosciutto crudo and roasted fennel. The rotolo, not to be missed, are pink, fatty slices of house-made mortadella and ricotta wrapped in pizza dough, topped with Sicilian pistachio pesto,” Food & Wine wrote.
And not to be outdone, another Philly restaurant made the list as Taconelli’s Pizzeria in Port Richmond came in at No. 24.
“This Philly pizza institution hasn’t changed the recipe for its tomato pies (minimal cheese) since Italian immigrant Giovanni Tacconelli started serving them in 1946,” Food & Wine wrote about Taconelli’s Pizzeria.
New York had two pizzerias in the top 10: Don Antonia by Starita and Nicoletta.