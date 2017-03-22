Zeoli Show Log 03.22.17

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

March 22, 2017 6:03 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm-House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes says that U.S. intelligence agencies “incidentally” collected communications involving Trump team members. The information was then widely disseminated. 

3:45pm- 3 people were killed in a terror attack outside of Parliament in London. 

3:50pm- Sen. Dianne Feinstein continued to attack Neil Gorsuch over his belief in the originality of the U.S. Constitution. 

4pm- Ronica Cleary, reporter for Fox5 D.C. and contributor for The Hill, calls in to talk about a rape that took place at Rockville High School in Maryland. The two men charged were not in the country legally. 

4:10pm- Cosmopolitan posted an article listing 9 reasons why Constitutional originalism is “B.S.”

4:50pm- House Speaker Paul Ryan said that President Trump “knocked it out of the park” preaching for party unity in regards to the House proposed healthcare bill. 

5pm- Sen. Rand Paul claims Paul Ryan has fed Trump “a bill of goods” with the House healthcare bill.

5:05pm- Chris Matthews demanded the Senate confirm Merrick Garland instead of Neil Gorsuch. 

5:15pm- According to a CNN report, Donald Trump may be afraid of stairs. 

5:20pm- Randy Wenger, Chief Counsel of the Independence Law Center, checks in to discuss a student suing a PA school district over sexual harassment and violation of privacy. 

 

