Young Boy Meets Dog Suffering From Same Skin Disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy meets a dog suffering from the same skin disease he has.
Eight-year-old Carter Blanchard has vitiligo, which is a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.
Carter met a dog named Rowdy who has it too.
Huge Snake Found Under Seat On Plane
Carter and Rowdy have known each other digitally for the past year, but have only recently met face-to-face.
Stephanie Adcock, Carter’s mother, said Rowdy gives him the confidence she always wanted him to have.
“It was life-changing for him and it changed his childhood for the better. It was a gift I couldn’t give him,” she said.
Authorities: Man Mistakenly Sent Prosecutor Text About Trading Marijuana For Heroin
“I have goosebumps right now when I think about the minute when they walked in the door,” said Niki Umbenhower, Rowdy’s owner. “I’m actually tearing up, it was pretty amazing.”
Unfortunately, Rowdy suffered a seizure on Sunday. He is undergoing tests to determine what’s wrong.