Young Boy Meets Dog Suffering From Same Skin Disease

March 22, 2017 1:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy meets a dog suffering from the same skin disease he has.

Eight-year-old Carter Blanchard has vitiligo, which is a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

Carter met a dog named Rowdy who has it too.

Carter and Rowdy have known each other digitally for the past year, but have only recently met face-to-face.

Stephanie Adcock, Carter’s mother, said Rowdy gives him the confidence she always wanted him to have.

“It was life-changing for him and it changed his childhood for the better. It was a gift I couldn’t give him,” she said.

“I have goosebumps right now when I think about the minute when they walked in the door,” said Niki Umbenhower, Rowdy’s owner. “I’m actually tearing up, it was pretty amazing.”

Unfortunately, Rowdy suffered a seizure on Sunday. He is undergoing tests to determine what’s wrong.

