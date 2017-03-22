Woman Charged In Death Of Elderly Neighbor Takes Stand At Her Murder Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –The woman accused of running topless across the street to beat on an elderly neighbor took the stand in her own defense Wednesday at her murder trial in Montgomery County.

Thirty-five-year-old Elisabeth Floyd of East Norriton is facing 3rd degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault — accused of attacking her 96-year-old neighbor, Alfred Payne, as he went for his morning paper in September, 2015, injuries that prosecutors say caused his death months later.

A key to the prosecution’s case has been a comment police say the defendant made to them after the alleged assault. They say Floyd told an officer, “I’m sorry I hurt him.”

READ: Philly DA Seth Williams Pleads Not Guilty, Released On $50,000 Bail

But on the stand, Floyd testified she told the officer, “I’m sorry I hurt him when I tried to roll him over.”

Floyd told the court she saw Payne lying in the driveway and ran as fast as she could to render aid. She says he was unresponsive until she tried to roll him on his back, that’s when his eyes snapped open and he began flailing his arms.

She says she wasn’t wearing a shirt because she had taken it off after it got wet while she was doing dishes.

The jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.