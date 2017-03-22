‘Very Shocking!’: Former Philly DA Reacts To Charges Against Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faces charges of bribery, extortion and fraud, his former boss and predecessor has offered her thoughts on the matter.

Former district attorney Lynne Abraham did not mince words when asked what she thinks should be the current DA’s next move.

“I think that for the good of the office, he ought to tender his resignation immediately,” Abraham said, “so that the office can go back and try to heal itself.”

Abraham admitted she and Williams had a contentious relationship for quite some time, stretching back to when he worked under her in the DA’s office — but she did not see this coming.

“For the district attorney, the chief law enforcement officer of the city, who presented himself as a crime fighter and a crime preventer, to go out and commit crimes almost from the time he took office, is very, very shocking,” she said.

Abraham said she’s waiting to see how everything will play out.

“The facts and the allegations will speak for themselves in court,” she said. “We’ll see what the government is going to prove and we’ll await his trail.”

Abraham added that what Williams allegedly did has tarnished the District Attorney’s Office, and said it’s up to the next person who takes the job to regain the public’s trust.