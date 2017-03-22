Shots Fired Outside British Parliament Building In London

LONDON (CBS/CNN) — U.K. police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British parliament in London.
JUST IN: Incident unfolding outside UK Parliament, building in lock down. More to come.
London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called at approx 2:40 p.m. to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge.
It is being treated as a firearms incident and police are on the scene, police said on Twitter.
CBS News reports as many as 12 people are injured.
David Liddington, the leader of Britain’s House of Commons, told The Associated Press that a man has been shot by police and that there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”
According to CBS News, Liddington said a police officer was stabbed outside the Parliament building.
LATEST: Reuters photographer says he saw at least a dozen injured people on Westminster Bridge near UK parliament:
The Parliament building has been locked down.
