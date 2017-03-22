BREAKING: Sources: 2 Infants Found Dead In Lindenwold, NJ Apartment 

Shots Fired Outside British Parliament Building In London

March 22, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: London

LONDON (CBS/CNN) — U.K. police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British parliament in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called at approx 2:40 p.m. to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge.

It is being treated as a firearms incident and police are on the scene, police said on Twitter.

CBS News reports as many as 12 people are injured.

David Liddington, the leader of Britain’s House of Commons, told The Associated Press that a man has been shot by police and that there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

According to CBS News, Liddington said a police officer was stabbed outside the Parliament building.

The Parliament building has been locked down.

