DEVELOPING: Attack Outside UK Parliament Building In London | WATCH: CBSN Coverage

The Dom Giordano Show: Solomon Jones, Rep. Lou Barletta, and Joe DeFelice | March 22

March 22, 2017 11:50 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-District Attorney Seth Williams charged with bribery and extortion charges.

9:35-Ivanka Trump meeting lawmakers on child care.

10:00-Speaker Ryan’s health care plan to be voted on tomorrow. 

10:35-Solomon Jones joined discussing charges brought against District Attorney Seth Williams.

10:50-Senator Klobuchar asking Judge Gorsuch if Women could be President. 

11:00-Congressman Lou Barletta joined discussing his opposition to the American Health Care Act.

11:20-Illegal immigrants committee an alleged rape in school.

11:35-Chairman of Philly GOP, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing yesterday’s election in the 197th district.

