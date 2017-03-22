The Dom Giordano Show: Solomon Jones, Rep. Lou Barletta, and Joe DeFelice | March 22

9:00-District Attorney Seth Williams charged with bribery and extortion charges.
9:35-Ivanka Trump meeting lawmakers on child care.
10:00-Speaker Ryan’s health care plan to be voted on tomorrow.
10:35-Solomon Jones joined discussing charges brought against District Attorney Seth Williams.
10:50-Senator Klobuchar asking Judge Gorsuch if Women could be President.
11:00-Congressman Lou Barletta joined discussing his opposition to the American Health Care Act.
11:20-Illegal immigrants committee an alleged rape in school.
11:35-Chairman of Philly GOP, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing yesterday’s election in the 197th district.