Temple University Tops List Of Most Sexually Active College Campuses  

March 22, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems students at Temple University are doing a lot more than studying.

According to a survey by CollegeStats.org, Temple has the most sexually active student body in the U.S.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 current and former college students throughout the country and gathered information on the frequency of intercourse, the average number of partners and the use of protection.

collegiate exposure sexual activity 1 Temple University Tops List Of Most Sexually Active College Campuses  

Credit: collegestats.org

According to the survey, when asked about “numbers,” men said they had an average of about 14 sexual partners and women said they had an average of 12.

For women, that means close to 43 percent of their total number of sexual partners came from their time at college. For men, their time in college only represented 35 percent of their total sexual experiences.

Temple University may have been founded by a Baptist minister in 1884, but today it’s the most sexually active campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia