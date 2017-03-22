Temple University Tops List Of Most Sexually Active College Campuses  

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems students at Temple University are doing a lot more than studying.
According to a survey by CollegeStats.org, Temple has the most sexually active student body in the U.S.
Researchers surveyed 2,000 current and former college students throughout the country and gathered information on the frequency of intercourse, the average number of partners and the use of protection.
According to the survey, when asked about “numbers,” men said they had an average of about 14 sexual partners and women said they had an average of 12.
For women, that means close to 43 percent of their total number of sexual partners came from their time at college. For men, their time in college only represented 35 percent of their total sexual experiences.
Temple University may have been founded by a Baptist minister in 1884, but today it’s the most sexually active campus.