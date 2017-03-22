Shaq Tweets Sneak Peek Of Statue Outside Staples Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not every athlete deserves a statue.
Shaquille O’Neal is one athlete who does and that’s exactly what he’s getting.
Related: Sixers Legend Allen Iverson Gives Emotional Speech, Heads Into Hall Of Fame
The Lakers are revealing a new statue outside the Staples Center on Friday of Shaq hanging from the rim. But thanks to Shaq’s Twitter account, we were able to get a sneak peek today.
According to CBS Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, and others are expected to be on hand for the unveiling of the statue.
O’Neal, 45, played for the Lakers from 1996-2004, winning three straight championships (2000-2002), including one over Allen Iverson and the Sixers in 2001. This past summer, the current NBA analyst for TNT was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame.