DEVELOPING: Attack Outside UK Parliament Building In London | Live Coverage

Shaq Tweets Sneak Peek Of Statue Outside Staples Center

March 22, 2017 1:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not every athlete deserves a statue.

Shaquille O’Neal is one athlete who does and that’s exactly what he’s getting.

Related: Sixers Legend Allen Iverson Gives Emotional Speech, Heads Into Hall Of Fame

The Lakers are revealing a new statue outside the Staples Center on Friday of Shaq hanging from the rim. But thanks to Shaq’s Twitter account, we were able to get a sneak peek today.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, and others are expected to be on hand for the unveiling of the statue.

O’Neal, 45, played for the Lakers from 1996-2004, winning three straight championships (2000-2002), including one over Allen Iverson and the Sixers in 2001. This past summer, the current NBA analyst for TNT was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia