Residents Upset Over New Gun Range Near Neighborhood

EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Homeowners near a new gun range in East Vincent Township say it has got to go. They say it’s too noisy for their quiet neighborhood.

Last spring East Vincent Township in partnership with Exelon Corporation began construction on a gun range on Commonwealth Drive. The gun range serves as a training facility for police officers and Limerick Generating Station security personnel.

The plan for the range was approved by East Vincent Township in Chester County, residents about a mile and half away in Royersford, Montgomery County say they didn’t have a say.

“It’s now 8:45 at night. We’ve been hearing gunfire for over one hour,” said Meg Seaman, who lives in Royersford. “We are directly on that border, and they put it right up against that border, and we’re the ones affected.”

Despite its highly secured location, behind the Chester County Veterans Center, local veterans have struggled with the sounds, including Seaman’s husband who served four tours in Afghanistan.

“I found him in his office, under his desk, in the fetal position because it’s terrifying for him because it really does – without even being a little bit dramatic – sound like a war zone. It absolutely sounds like a war zone,” said Seaman.

While local police did not comment for this story, they previously confirmed that the range is used between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. for training purposes.

In a statement, Exelon said, “Exelon is aware of the noise concerns raised by residents living near the firing range and has temporarily suspended use of the range effective November 21.”

Seaman says that if the range was being used by police, it was in breach of an agreement to give residents fair warning.

“It’s not a sides issue. This is an issue of I need to protect our family, and we need to protect our neighborhood, and you don’t move into your dream home to then have it be a war zone,” said Seaman.