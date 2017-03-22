Prosecution Rests In Trial Of Former Penn State President

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — After hearing testimony from one of Penn State’s former top administrators, the prosecution has rested in the trial of the university’s former president, accused of mishandling the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier is charged with child endangerment and conspiracy.
The final witness against Spanier was former school vice president Gary Schultz. He and former Athletic Director Tim Curley have already pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor child endangerment.
Schultz testified that after being made aware of an incident in a locker room shower involving Jerry Sandusky and a boy in 2001, all three men had agreed to notify state authorities. But an email thread shows that plan changed after a conversation between Curley and then head football coach Joe Paterno.
Schultz testified that even though he went along with the new plan he still believed the incident should have been reported — saying it would have been the right thing to do. That email thread also shows Spanier acknowledged that the decision not to report could leave them vulnerable.