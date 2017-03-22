‘Paws for Pennsy’ Event Provides Stress Relief At Pennsylvania Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Taking care of sick people can be especially stressful and difficult.

So in the middle of a hectic day at the hospital, what could be better than visiting with pets who are looking for new homes?

Magenta, the one-month-old puppy, is getting lots of love from the people who work at Pennsylvania Hospital.

“It can be very emotionally challenging to work in an environment such as a hospital,” said Florence Vanek, who works at the hospital.

But hospital stress takes a break when the puppies from rescue shelters come for a visit, hoping to be adopted.

Paws for Pennsy puppies visit hospital staff at Pennsylvania Hospital @PennMedicine & hope for adoption @MorrisAnimal #cbs3 at 6 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/mAmGzb10Nw — Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) March 22, 2017

“We have a lot of fun, our animals have fun, sometimes they get adopted out of here, so it’s great for both sides,” said Dana Bronzino, with Morris Animal Refuge.

Magenta and her siblings are the star attractions for this “Paws for Pennsy” event.

“I think it’s wonderful because it serves the needs of puppies and people who work at hospital,” said Dr. Jeremy Souder.

He adopted a 10-week-old lab mix, he and his family named her Clover.

“It’s a pretty stressful field; there’s a lot of concern about burn out and people taking care of the well-being of the patients,” said Souder. “People who have pets often are protected against a lot of those negative symptoms.”

This visit also included some older animals and kittens.

“There’s lots scientific evidence that shows time spent with animals is great for stress so it’s really been a success,” Vanek said.