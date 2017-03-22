On Eve Of Critical Vote, South Jersey GOP Congressman Says He’ll Oppose Trump Healthcare Plan

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — The House is scheduled to cast a critical vote Thursday on President Trump’s health care plan. And a local Republican now says he will vote against it.

The GOP can afford no more than 21 members to oppose the legislation, given every Democrat is likely to vote no. The margin, according to most reputable media head counts, has it close with Bucks County’s Brian Fitzpatrick among those saying he cannot support it.

Now comes word from South Jersey’s Frank LoBiondo, in a printed statement, that he will also cast a no vote.

He notes that three local counties have more than 30% of residents getting Medicaid assistance. While he recognizes administration efforts to address affordability and coverage concerns, he says “this bill does not meet the standards of what was promised. It is not as good or better than what we currently have.”

Here is LoBiondo’s statement in its entirety.

“It is clear Obamacare is failing. From the collapse of its public exchanges to double and triple-digit premium increases, affordability that was promised in the Affordable Care Act never materialized. Rather, individuals were mandated to buy insurance or face a penalty; businesses reduced workers’ hours; new taxes on wheelchairs and crutches were instituted; and the promise of being able to retain your doctor was not kept.

“Not a day goes by that I do not hear about Obamacare’s devastating impact on individuals and small businesses in South Jersey. I have also met with constituents concerned how proposed changes would affect coverage for their children, providing care for elderly parents, or continuing their cancer and diabetes treatments. Congress deals with a lot of issues, but nothing is as deeply personal to every American as healthcare.

“My prior votes to repeal all or parts of Obamacare underscore what I have long argued – we need a better healthcare system. Regrettably, the current healthcare proposal is not better for South Jersey.

“Under the current proposal, many South Jersey residents would be left with financial hardship or without the coverage they now receive. Our seniors on Medicare already struggle to make each dollar stretch. Three South Jersey counties have more than 30 percent of their residents receiving Medicaid assistance. Medical professionals – our hospitals, doctors, nurses – are opposed.

“I appreciate Vice President Pence, Speaker Ryan and the House Republican leadership for considering these serious concerns during our recent meetings on this proposal. Unfortunately, the changes outlined do not go far enough to address key and vital issues I have on the bill’s impact on residents and businesses in South Jersey. Simply put, this bill does not meet the standards of what was promised; it is not as good as or better than what we currently have. Accordingly, I will vote no on this healthcare plan.”