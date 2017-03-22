News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 22

Chris discussed the indictment of Philadelphia DA Seth Williams, the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and the state of the GOP bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare. He spoke with actor Tony Danza about the Northeast High School talent show, Senator John Cornyn about the Gorsuch hearings and Chris Brennan from the Philadelphia Inquirer about the charges filed against Williams.

6:00 Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams was indicted on corruption charges.

6:18 The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch continued yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Ellen, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Nicki Minaj, Beauty and the Beast,

7:00 Chris chats with actor Tony Danza about the Northeast High School talent show.

7:19 Lindsey Graham really likes Donald Trump’s selection of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

7:20 Washington Post: Al Franken may be the perfect Senator for the Trump era.

7:27 Kentucky Senator Rand Paul predicts Republicans in the House will pull their healthcare bill before a vote.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks with Senator John Cornyn about the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

8:20 Chris speaks to Chris Brennan from the Philadelphia Inquirer about the indictment of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

8:35 What’s Trending: Chuck Barris, Tom Brady’s jersey, Rob Lowe, Dr Doolittle