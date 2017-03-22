Man Arrested For Assaulting SEPTA Bus Driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is cooling his heels in jail after Upper Darby police say he assaulted a SEPTA bus driver.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday as the bus pulled into 69th Street Station. Upper Darby Police Superintendant Michael Chitwood says 48 year-old Kevin White had been loud and disruptive during the bus ride, and approached the driver, trying to take his picture with his cell phone, which the bus driver pushed away.

“White then assaulted the bus driver, punching him,” Chitwood said, “and he had a stick, about 3-foot in length, and started beating the bus driver with the stick.”

The driver fought him off and SEPTA police nabbed White in the terminal. Upper Darby police took over the investigation.

White is charged with several offenses, including assault and public drunkenness.

“It just goes to show you that nothing good happens after midnight,” Chitwood said. “And the poor SEPTA driver, all he’s doing is doing his job, and this bum attacks him for no apparent reason.”

White is being held at Delaware County Prison.