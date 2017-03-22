NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Arrested For Assaulting SEPTA Bus Driver

March 22, 2017 4:17 PM By Molly Daly
Filed Under: Septa, Septa Police, Upper Darby Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is cooling his heels in jail after Upper Darby police say he assaulted a SEPTA bus driver.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday as the bus pulled into 69th Street Station. Upper Darby Police Superintendant Michael Chitwood says 48 year-old Kevin White had been loud and disruptive during the bus ride, and approached the driver, trying to take his picture with his cell phone, which the bus driver pushed away.

“White then assaulted the bus driver, punching him,” Chitwood said, “and he had a stick, about 3-foot in length, and started beating the bus driver with the stick.”

READ: Caught On Camera: Clumsy Suspect Wanted For North Philly Burglary

The driver fought him off and SEPTA police nabbed White in the terminal. Upper Darby police took over the investigation.

White is charged with several offenses, including assault and public drunkenness.

“It just goes to show you that nothing good happens after midnight,” Chitwood said. “And the poor SEPTA driver, all he’s doing is doing his job, and this bum attacks him for no apparent reason.”

White is being held at Delaware County Prison.

More from Molly Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia