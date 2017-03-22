Local British Nationals Reeling Following London Terror Attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — British nationals in the Philadelphia area are stunned following the terror attack that left four dead in London.

The attacker killed four people, including a police officer, during a car rampage and knife attack near Parliament. The attacker was eventually killed.

“I got in my car and I turned on the radio for the traffic report and I heard the story as it was unfolding, and was obviously shocked,” said Howard Silverstone.

Silverstone and Gary Coleman were both born in the United Kingdom and now living and working in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Both are grateful their family and friends are OK, and both are glad it the attacker was quickly stopped by police in an area of London under heavy guard.

“There is a lot of stuff going on and there is only so much security you can have around the area,” said Silverstone.

As the investigation unfolds, Silverstone says future security changes are possible, but difficult to implement in a bustling city.

“You can’t stop the traffic flow in London,” he said. “It would mean you would have to close the roads and I don’t see how you can do that.”

What surely won’t change is both men’s commitment to prevent this terror attack from affecting them personally.

“It wouldn’t stop me from going back, it’s my homeland,” said Coleman. “I have lots of relatives there. You just have to have your head on a swivel and be conscious of what’s around you basically.”

“I think it’s part of the British way to wait and see before you rush to judgement and panic, and I think that’s what we’re seeing at the moment,” said Silverstone.

The attacker has yet to be identified.