Ex-Eagles LB Kiko Alonso Gets Multi-Year Extension From Dolphins

March 22, 2017 12:50 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kiko Alonso has found a home.

The Miami Dolphins have signed the former Eagles linebacker to a three-year extension, reportedly worth $29 million and $18.5 million guaranteed.

Alonso, 26, was controversially acquired by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly before the 2015 season for running back and fan favorite LeSean McCoy. Dealing with a knee injury and only one season removed from tearing his ACL, Alonso struggled in 11 games for the Eagles tallying just 43 tackles.

When Kelly was fired after a 6-9 third season with Philadelphia, Howie Roseman traded Alonso and fellow Kelly free-agent addition Byron Maxwell to the Dolphins to move up from No. 13 to No. 8 in the 2016 draft (and eventually moving up to No. 2 and selecting Carson Wentz).

Last season in Miami, Alonso — finally healthy again — was excellent, recording 115 tackles (t-18th in NFL), 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 4 pass deflections, and 6 stuffs.

The Dolphins finished 10-6, 2nd in the AFC East, earning a playoff berth.

