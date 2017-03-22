Josh Hart Signs With Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova’s Josh Hart has signed with Roc Nation Sports, the agency announced today. The agency was founded by Jay Z and Jay Brown in 2008.
Hart, 22, is expected to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Hart was named the Big East Conference player of the year, is a finalist for the Naismith Award, and is a top five finalist for the Julius Erving Award — the best small forward in college basketball.
Hart is one of just two players in Villanova history to accumulate at least 1,800 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists and 150 steals.
Hart is Roc Nation’s 13th basketball player joining Kevin Durant, Justise Winslow, Rudy Gay, Caris Levert, Jeremy Lin, Willie Cauley-Stein, Wilson Chandler, Ty Lawson, Henry Ellenson, Mike Gbinije, Skylar Diggins and James Young.