Authorities: Man Mistakenly Sent Prosecutor Text About Trading Marijuana For Heroin

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man mistakenly sent a text message to a Pennsylvania prosecutor indicating that he wanted to trade marijuana for heroin.
Luzerne County prosecutors say Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews received a text Nov. 2 using drug lingo that they called an “obvious text for a drug deal.” They say she later received a photo of a plastic bag containing a green substance on a scale.
Authorities said 29-year-old John Raimondo, of Plymouth, was arrested at the supposed drug swap outside a shopping center in Edwardsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
He’s now being sought after failing to appear for a hearing.
The Times Leader reports Raimondo had a suspended driver’s licence and had two traffic warrants for his arrest.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Raimondo couldn’t be found Tuesday.
