How To Slow Loss Of Muscle Mass As We Age

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve probably noticed that as we get older we lose some of the muscle mass in our bodies. What you may not realize is that there is a great deal you can do to slow the process down.

Over time, we can lose muscle mass in places like our arms, shoulders, and legs. It’s a natural part of the aging process. So how do you prevent it—or at least slow it down?

The most effective way to do this is with exercise and strength training.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have looked at this and they support the claims that strength training can have benefits for everyone, especially older adults.

Now, that’s good news. But here’s the bad news, of course.

While adults over the age of 65 stand to gain the most by doing some type of strength training, they’re also doing the least of it. By regularly lifting weights or doing calisthenics, older adults will be able to maintain the strength needed for daily living.