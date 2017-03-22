‘Hamilton’ Cast Member Rehearses With CAPA Students Ahead Of Museum Opening Gala

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students from a Philadelphia performing arts high school are partnering with a Broadway actor for the opening of the city’s newest museum next month.

Actor Sydney James Harcourt, who played Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of ‘Hamilton,’ was in town to prepare for the April 8th gala opening of Philadelphia Museum of the American Revolution.

“The museum is having an opening, and the event producer heard me sing in New York and he asked me if I would like to be interested in being a part of this,” Harcourt explained. “And I would love to be a part of this. Are you kidding me?”

Harcourt will be performing a song from ‘Hamilton.’

“A lot of this has to be done with backup vocals,” he said, “and instead of recording them, I thought is there a local school we could work with.”

Enter students from Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

“I love ‘Hamilton,'” said one student. “So I was like, ‘oh my God, this is so exciting!'”

But most starstruck of them all was CAPA principal Joanne Beaver.

“To have him here, yes! I am totally starstruck,” Beaver said. “He’s so dreamy!”

The two dozen students participating in the performance are volunteering their time as the museum gala falls on a Saturday during their spring break.