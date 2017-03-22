Former Eagles Wide Receiver Opens Trampoline Park In Deptford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Strong. Reliable. Consistent.
Jason Avant was like glue–the kind of player that helps a team stick together.
But now that the former Eagle is done playing football, he’s taking his skills to the business world.
Avant is opening a trampoline park in Deptford, New Jersey.
As a proud father of 3 young children, he saw a need for quality play time away from the TV and computer screens.
The 33-year-old says he’s is excited about his new career.
“You know what I actually live in Deptford… I love it here,” said Avant. “I was looking around and I felt like this would be a good place because there’s so many different things that’s in this park that can be a safe haven for our young adults, our young children. I thought that this would be a great place to give back to our community.”