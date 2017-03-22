Flyers Coach Dave Hakstol On The Hot Seat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an impressive 41-27-14 first season which resulted in a first-round six game playoff loss to the top seeded Washington Capitals, the Flyers have struggled in year two under Dave Hakstol.
The 48-year-old coach is receiving criticism for the team’s uninspiring season, as the Flyers are 33-31-8 (74 points) second worst in the Metropolitan division with just 10 games remaining.
Claude Giroux has just 53 points (14 goals and 39 assists) and only three goals since December 22nd. Second year defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has been controversially scratched for a few games during the season and the goalie situation is still a mess.
Fans are starting to call for Hakstol’s job.
Recently, after wins over Pittsburgh and Carolina, the Flyers lost to inferior opponents in New Jersey and Winnipeg in their following games.