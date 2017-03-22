Phillies Legend Dallas Green Dies At 82

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Phillies legend has passed away.
Phillies’ Chris Wheeler tells WIP Sports Radio that Dallas Green died Wednesday. He was 82.
Green is best remembered as the first manager to lead the Phillies to a World Series title in 1980.
“We mourn the passing of Dallas Green,” the Phillies said in a statement. “The Phillies have lost a great man and a wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Fans took to Twitter to remember the Phillies great.
Green also managed the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
This is a developing story.