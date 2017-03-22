Phillies Legend Dallas Green Dies At 82

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Phillies legend has passed away.

Phillies’ Chris Wheeler tells WIP Sports Radio that Dallas Green died Wednesday. He was 82.

Green is best remembered as the first manager to lead the Phillies to a World Series title in 1980.

“We mourn the passing of Dallas Green,” the Phillies said in a statement. “The Phillies have lost a great man and a wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

We mourn the passing of Dallas Green. The Phillies have lost a great man and wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tzPWoGPtB9 — Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2017

Fans took to Twitter to remember the Phillies great.

Dallas Green has passed away at the age of 82. pic.twitter.com/jciwPMBrWv — Cordell Oberholtzer (@C_Oberholtzer) March 22, 2017

Wow RIP to dallas green. The man that led our fightens to their first title. @Phillies — Momma Annie Popeye (@imwhitevelvet) March 22, 2017

Dallas Green was beloved in Philadelphia despite being named Dallas. In Philadelphia. No small feat. — Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) March 22, 2017

RIP Dallas Green. Won't ever forget the '80 champs. #Phillies — Brian (@dochammy) March 22, 2017

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dallas Green. There's no title for the Phillies in 1980 without him. A true Philly sports icon. RIP pic.twitter.com/WvHvfBaefR — Bob Patrick (@K92BobPatrick) March 22, 2017

Green also managed the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

