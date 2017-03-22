Cutting Edge Technology At West Chester U. Prepares Students For Real World

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — West Chester University is the flagship of the Pennsylvania state system of higher education. And now, they have a new building that puts them on par with some of the best colleges in the country.

This is the new Business and Public Management Center. What makes it so special?

Joshua Dandridge, a senior at West Chester University says, “Coming in here, its super conducive to the modern age…. A lot of the furniture you can move around so it’s pretty valuable. And the big thing is definitely the group rooms.”

Brittany Smeltz, a junior adds, “It really helps the students change their environment and gives them the ability to interact with their classmates, with their professors.”

The dean of the business school, Jeffrey Osgood, says the brand new building is setting students up for the real world.

“Most of the design features of this building mimic what students will find in their workspaces as they go out into accounting firms and they go into management firms.”

Gary Coutu is an associate professor in the department of Geography and Planning. He says the interactive classrooms allows students to create and show off their work in real time.

“This is the design studio. That used to be a pen and paper studio. Now, its all digital. We do 3-D modeling, we do virtual reality….that’s all part of planning.”

Coutu finds the VR headsets take his lessons to the next level.