Congressman Brady On Seth Williams: ‘He Was A Rising Star And He Just Crashed’

March 22, 2017 10:14 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Bob Brady, corruption, Seth Williams, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several officials are calling on District Attorney Seth Williams to step down. That includes the head of the Democratic party in Philadelphia.

Kenney: Philly DA ‘Should Resign’ Following Corruption Charges

Congressman Bob Brady is the long-time chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee and he says he doesn’t know how Seth Williams can serve the public right now and because of that, Brady says he should resign.

“I’m saddened. He was a rising star and now he just crashed.”

As for the allegations against Williams, “I wish he had some type of mentor who could have advised him. Some of these really stupid things that were done were just dumb.”

Looking ahead, Brady says he’s hopeful that whoever comes out on top of the District Attorney’s race will restore public trust in the office.

Candidates Vying To Be Next Philly DA Weigh In On Charges Against Seth Williams

Primary Day is May 16. Seven democrats and one republican are running.

