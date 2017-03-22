Busy Road In Cherry Hill Needs Emergency Work

BREAKING: Attack Outside UK Parliament Building In London | WATCH: CBSN Coverage

March 22, 2017 11:29 AM By David Madden
CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — Emergency road work on a busy Cherry Hill highway could cause some serious traffic problems the next couple days.

Camden County road crews will block two of the four lanes on route 561, also known as Haddonfield-Berlin Road, starting at 7 each morning and ending around 4 in the afternoon from Whitman Boulevard outside the Downs Farms neighborhood to just past Cranford Road.

How come?

“Two culverts have collapsed and if we don’t do this emergency road work right away, the road would be compromised,” County Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo told KYW Newsradio.

Hopes are to have the work done by Friday, although weather conditions could alter that plan. Drivers can detour onto Burnt Mill Road or Kresson Road, but whatever way you go, expect to be delayed.

