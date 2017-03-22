Brick-And-Mortar Stores Embracing Technology In Hopes Of Attracting Customers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, traditional stores are losing sales — That’s why some stores are turning to technology in hopes of attracting customers.

The beauty department at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco is getting its own makeover.

Forget the traditional makeup counter mirror. There’s now a smart mirror, with a touch screen and camera.

It records every step of your makeup session, breaks it down into sections of the face like lips and cheeks, and remembers the products you tried on.

You can also choose flattering lighting. The video tutorial and personalized tips are sent to you via text and can be shared on social media.

Memomi Labs creates the digital imaging software and partnered with Silicon Valley giants like Intel to build the 3D cameras, and with Adobe for the analytics.

“People love it, they really love it,” said Richard Winser, Business Manager at Le Metier De Beaute. “It’s really interesting, it’s something new, and something cutting edge and that’s what the cosmetic department needs.”

Neiman Marcus says it’s the only luxury retailer using such technology.

It’s already seen success with its fashion mirrors that take 360 degree videos of shoppers and allows them to compare options side by side. Shoppers can do the same with sunglasses.

Neiman Marcus is embracing the technology at a time when it’s seeing a decline in sales thanks to more competition on the internet.

“We’re always looking for ways to differentiate from our competition and another reason for a customer to come into our store,” said Alan Morrell, General Manager at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco.

Memomi has rolled out these mirrors at dozens of stores nationwide.

No word yet when it is expected to arrive at their King of Prussia location.