Are Terror Attacks Changing Travel Decisions, Or Are They Accepted?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A bustling area of London turned into raw terror on Wednesday.

Five people, including the attacker, were killed in a car rampage and knife attack in the city.

In just the past year, we’ve seen terror attacks in popular tourist destinations around the world.

So, is it making people think twice about where they travel, or is this just the new norm?

“It is the new norm and I just think it’s sad,” said one woman.

“This is just kinda the world we’re living in now,” a man said. “There’s really no safe place anymore.”

The incident, which claimed the lives of 5-people and injured 40 more–proves what many already know– terrorism can happen anywhere.

“It’s like mass phobia. If you’re scared, you scare someone else they’ll scare someone else,” said one woman.

A study from the World Travel and Tourism Council found terrorism does impact tourism with most destinations taking about 13-months to bounce back.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the number of international visitors to the United States was down for about six years, following 9/11.

So, does it affect your travel plans?

One man says, “ You gotta live life and do what you want to do, but still it’s going to factor in.”

“I think events like today make people take pause,” said Ceridwyn King

King is an associate professor with Temple’s School of Tourism and Hospitality Management. She says the industry has transformed in light of terror attacks, developing technology that allows tourism operators to connect with travelers in real time.

“There is an expectation that if they’re making a decision to travel, that those people will be prepared to respond and keep them safe,” she said.

The Department of State is a great resource for travelers.

Among the precautions they list on their website: scheduling direct flights when possible, being cautious about what you discuss with strangers and minimizing your time spent in the public areas of an airport.