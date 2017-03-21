Volunteers Needed For 2017 NFL Draft In Philadelphia

March 21, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re a little more than five weeks away from the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia.

Now you have a chance to get a front row seat for some of the action.

The NFL is looking for volunteers to work at the NFL Draft Experience Fan Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The draft will be held Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.

You have to be at least 18 years old and willing to volunteer for two shifts. The shifts will last approximately 5 to 6 hours.

To sign up visit NFL.com/DraftExperience.

