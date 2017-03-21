The Dom Giordano Show: Pete Hoekstra and Joe DeFelice | March 21

9:00-Representative Brian Fitzpatrick opposing Speaker Ryan’s health care plan.
9:35-Jesse Watters coming to Philly for our next Speaker Series event.
9:40-FBI Director Comey debunking President Trump’s claim of wiretapping.
9:50-Representative Trey Gowdy grilling Director Comey on unmasking leaks.
10:00-Former Chairman House Intelligence Committee, Pete Hoekstra, joined discussing FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers testimonies.
10:35-Philly GOP head, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing the special election today of the 197th district.
10:45-Dom’s elevator run in with Dr. Zeke Emanuel.
11:00-DHS releasing names of prisons that aren’t helpful with ICE.