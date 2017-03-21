BREAKING: CBS 3 Sources: Feds Set To Announce Corruption Charges Against Philly DA Seth Williams 

The Dom Giordano Show: Pete Hoekstra and Joe DeFelice | March 21

March 21, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Representative Brian Fitzpatrick opposing Speaker Ryan’s health care plan.

9:35-Jesse Watters coming to Philly for our next Speaker Series event. 

9:40-FBI Director Comey debunking President Trump’s claim of wiretapping.

9:50-Representative Trey Gowdy grilling Director Comey on unmasking leaks.

10:00-Former Chairman House Intelligence Committee, Pete Hoekstra, joined discussing FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers testimonies.

10:35-Philly GOP head, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing the special election today of the 197th district.

10:45-Dom’s elevator run in with Dr. Zeke Emanuel.

11:00-DHS releasing names of prisons that aren’t helpful with ICE. 

11:20-President Trump meets with House Republican Caucus.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia