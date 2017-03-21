QB Compitition Heats Up At Temple’s Spring Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the past few years, Phillip Walker has been the undisputed starter at quarterback for Temple. With Walker gone to graduation, the competition is as wide open as many of the Temple receivers were in 2016.

Four players are battling to be the top signal caller this fall. It is a battle which likely won’t be decided until Temple gets closer to the start of the season. Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Dave Patenaude is in no hurry to make a decision and would prefer to see the competition sort itself out as the off-season progresses.

“It’s day by day,” said Patenaude. “It’s going to be a long process. I love where they are and I love their understanding of what we’re going. I love the fact that they’re competing. They’re seeing a lot of different looks and we have a lot of stuff in. It’s really a pro-style practice and a pro mentality.”

Freshman Todd Centeio, Redshirt Sophomore Logan Marchi, Redshirt Junior Frank Nutile and red shirt Freshman Anthony Russo are the contenders for the starting job. Russo is quite familiar with the area having played his high school football at Archbishop Wood, and the local product would love the opportunity to play in front of a host of family and friends.

“It’s home,” Russo said. “I grew up around here in Philly my whole life. I come from a real close family, so just being able to be close to them and to walk out of a stadium every Saturday and, win or lose, to see your family is something special.”

Patenaude indicated the offense will run at a faster pace than in previous seasons. There may also be more calls for the quarterbacks to work on the run this fall. Marchi has shown strong mobility in practice and the Bristol, Connecticut native is welcoming the opportunity to compete for the starting spot.

“It means everything to me,” said Marchi. “I’ve been doing this since I was seven years old. Growing up, this is what you dream to do. All of us are getting an opportunity to do that. It means a lot.”

While all four quarterbacks are hoping to be under center in September, all of the quarterbacks are benefiting by helping and pushing each other. Nutile understands that each of the quarterbacks are strong competitors, but all four are working together well as the competition begins to heat up.

“We’re always in there watching tape,” Nutile said. “We have a great relationship off the field. Everyone is really close, but at the end of the day, we’re competitors and everyone wants the job.”

Whoever wins the job will be working with a new coaching staff. This will be the first year for Geoff Collins at the helm with Matt Rhule now running the show at Baylor. However, Marchi says it has been a smooth transition with the new staff in place.

“It’s been smooth,” said Marchi. “Coach Collins has been great. He’s a real players’ coach. You hated to see Coach Rhule leave, but he’s filled those shoes. He’s a great coach and guys are really coming to him. It’s just been a smooth transition and guys are happy.”