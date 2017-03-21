Police: Driver Goes On Parking Lot Rampage At Walmart

UNION CITY, Calif. (CBS) — The manhunt continues for a woman who went on a parking lot rampage in California.
It happened Sunday night in Union City, which is near San Francisco.
Video shows a silver car almost backing up into several people, including small children.
Investigators say it started when the suspected driver went to return batteries at Walmart, but was declined.
When she got into her car she became dangerous.
A photo of the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.
Police believe she is in her late teens.