Phillies’ Freddy Galvis ‘Could Be’ Option For Yankees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius suffered a shoulder injury in the World Baseball Classic that could be serious.
And if it is, the Yankees may be interested in acquiring Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis, according to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post.
Last season, Galvis hit .241/.274/.399 with 20 homers, 67 runs batted in, and 17 steals. He also played his typical excellent defense.
Galvis, 27, is expected to open the season as the Phillies starting shortstop once again, but top 22-year-old prospect J.P. Crawford is looming.