Philadelphia Zoo Looks For Teen Volunteers For Upcoming Summer Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo is looking for teen volunteers interested in animals and conservation.

ZooCREW or Zoo Champions for Restoring Endangered Wildlife has been a volunteer program at the Philadelphia Zoo since 2006. It’s for students 14-18 years old.

Laura Houston, Director of Education and Training at the Philadelphia Zoo said, “Its really an opportunity to get teenagers that are interested in careers with animals, biology, the environment, and conservation the chance to be introduced to those fields, introduced to the zoo environment.”

Houston added, “and most importantly to get some experience in public speaking, and engaging with guest about something they are passionate about.”

Teens chosen for the program go on field trips, like a private endangered Diamondback Terrapins turtle release in Cape May, NJ. The students are taught about zoo life, conservation efforts, and possibly will teach zoo visitors on various topics.

20-year-old Jaymere Copeland is now in college for animal management, and participated in the program when he was 17 and 18-years-old.

“We got to do public speaking about our primates and basically tell guests about what is making gorillas endangered, said Copeland. “We also talked to kids about saving water and saving energy.”

Applications are now being accepted for the ZooCREW summer program, and Summer sessions begins April 15th Through October 31.