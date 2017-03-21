Pepsi Pulls 12-Packs, 2-Liters From Shelves Over Beverage Tax

March 21, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Pepsi, Soda Tax

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pepsi is pulling 2-liter bottles and 12-packs of its products from Philadelphia grocery store shelves over the city’s new tax on sweetened drinks.

The company says it wants to offer products and package sizes working families can better afford.

‘Piggy Bank’ Turtle Dies After Swallowing Over 900 Coins 

The 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened and diet beverages is imposed at the distributor level. If fully passed on to the consumer it amounts to $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

The company’s decision affects sodas including Pepsi and Mountain Dew and other sweetened drinks like Gatorade and Lipton Iced Tea.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says the industry was trending toward smaller sizes well before the tax passed.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pilots 14-Foot-Tall Robot 

Earlier this month, Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo Inc. cited the tax when announcing layoffs of 80 to 100 workers at distribution plants serving Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

HealthGrove | Graphiq
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia