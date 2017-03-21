Part Of Philly Home Crumbles After Neighbors House Was Demolished

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia family’s dream turned into a nightmare last month when part of their home literally crumbled to the ground.

Dianne Hayes, the owner’s daughter said, “We had good memories here.”

Hayes grew up at 2336 North Broad Street, but on Feb. 9 her life changed, forever.

“About 7:45 in the morning, I heard a big boom,” said Hayes.

Dianne grabbed her mother Tanya and ran outside, they discovered the north wall of their home on the ground. License and Inspection have since deemed their safe haven, imminently dangerous.

Tanya Hayes inherited the house from her grandmother, Charity Walker, who raised two generations in the house.

“She’s trying to be strong,” Dianne Hayes said about her mother.

Looters have since taken over, and the reality leaves Dianne’s mother speechless and with looks of pain.

“This is the only home she’s ever known,” said Dianne.

The Hayes problem began when the house next door was demolished six years ago. It damaged their 100-year-old family home, and while they sought help, it took too long; because state law only allows two years for lawsuits.

“I don’t think that she knew she had a certain amount of time,” said Dianne.

With no insurance, there’s no place to go, so the family took to Facebook, and started a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for repairs, and to raise awareness that if a demo happens nearby you, act fast.

Dianne warns, “You gotta keep moving, you gotta act now.”

For now, their house is still standing, and Dianne is looking to the future.