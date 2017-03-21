News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 21

Chris covered the hearings with FBI Director James Comey on Russian interference into the presidential election, the recovery of Tom Brady’s Superbowl jersey and Tomi Lahren being suspended by the Blaze. He spoke with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
6:08 The FBI confirmed an investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and its impact on the 2016 election.
6:25 Politico: Clinton camp unloads on Comey.
6:35 What’s Trending: Tom Brady, Ellen, Chuck Berry, Big Bang Theory, Dave Chappelle
6:48 The confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch began yesterday.
7:05 Tomi Lahren was suspended by The Blaze after an appearance on The View.
7:19 Hillary Clinton says she is ‘ready to come out of the woods.’
7:30 Chris speaks with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
7:49 Shaq thinks the earth is flat.
8:20 Chris talks to Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network about the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
8:35 What’s Trending: Giant chicken, Woody Harrelson, Elmo