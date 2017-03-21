Manayunk Apartment Complex Proposal Could Eliminate Many Parking Spaces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some residents in Philadelphia’s Manayunk section aren’t happy over a proposal to build a new apartment complex that would wipe out hundreds of parking spaces.
A developer is planning to turn the former site of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church into a 100-unit apartment complex with 132 parking spaces for tenants.
Authorities In Chester County Warn Residents About Scam Involving Fake Traffic Tickets
Community leaders say the move would eliminate a huge chunk of neighborhood parking.
“The loss of this parking lot represents about 30 percent of the parking in the neighborhood, so it’s a big hit,” says Kevin Smith, president of the Manayunk Neighborhood Council.
Others feel the move may force a nearby community center to shut its doors because some of the only revenue it receives comes from renting out its facilities for events.