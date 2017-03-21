Manayunk Apartment Complex Proposal Could Eliminate Many Parking Spaces

March 21, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Manayunk, Parking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some residents in Philadelphia’s Manayunk section aren’t happy over a proposal to build a new apartment complex that would wipe out hundreds of parking spaces.

A developer is planning to turn the former site of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church into a 100-unit apartment complex with 132 parking spaces for tenants.

Authorities In Chester County Warn Residents About Scam Involving Fake Traffic Tickets

Community leaders say the move would eliminate a huge chunk of neighborhood parking.

“The loss of this parking lot represents about 30 percent of the parking in the neighborhood, so it’s a big hit,” says Kevin Smith, president of the Manayunk Neighborhood Council.

Others feel the move may force a nearby community center to shut its doors because some of the only revenue it receives comes from renting out its facilities for events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia