Local Doctor Says Your Cell Phone Could Be Causing You Neck Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chances are someone in your house is complaining of neck pain or a headache that could be linked to a cell phone.
Everytime you read or send a text on your phone, you look down and that’s not a good angle for your neck or spine according to Dr. Steven Levin, Chief of Rehabilitation Medicine at Abington Hospital-Jefferson health.
“The head in itself in a normal position doesn’t cause much stress to the neck, but being held in a forward flex posture looking at a cell phone,” said Levin.
“There needs to be a lot of work with the musculature in the back of the neck to keep the head from falling even more forward,” he said.
The result is pain from what’s being called “text neck.”
Dr. Levin suggests lifting the phone up to eye level, taking a break and maintaining good posture when texting.