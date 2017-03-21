Kansas Teen’s Cheesy Dorito-Themed ‘Promposal’ Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Spring time means it is also time for prom.

High school students everywhere are thinking about their plans for the big night.

A young girl recently received an extra special invitation and the “Promposal” went viral.

Kansas freshman Carlie Wittman, who has down syndrome, was asked to prom by her brother’s best friend, Shaedon.

His creative proposal and her joyful response received nearly a half-a-million likes

“She’s brought nothing but joy to my life,” said Shaedon. “Anyone who’s ever around her, [she] just she makes them laugh, she always has a smile on her face, she’s amazing.”

For the big ask, Shaedon went straight for Carlie’s favorite snack — she loves Doritos.

So he came up a cheesy line and had t-shirts made.

A rose, a bag of Doritos and some hugs later, Carlie is now a very excited freshmen, going to the senior prom.