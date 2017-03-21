Joe Piscopo Contemplates A Serious Run For Governor Of New Jersey

(LEBANON TOWNSHIP, NJ) — Will he or won’t he? That’s the question for comedian turned radio talk show host Joe Piscopo, who’s seriously pondering a run for Governor of New Jersey.

He has now formally ruled out seeking the GOP nomination. Too little time to get on the ballot and raise money for a June primary.

But as an independent? Piscopo says that’s possible.

“There are 2.5 million voters in the state of New Jersey not affiliated with any political party,” Piscopo told KYW Newsradio. “If we could awaken that sleeping giant, an independent can win. Now more than ever.”

If Piscopo does opt to run, his New York radio gig would be done, and he says he just signed a new contract. But he feels a sense of responsibility, given so many people are pushing him to do it, to at least consider it.

“This is a way to offer myself as the sacrificial lamb that may very well get slaughtered to help the great people of the great state of New Jersey,” he said.

Another thing. He doesn’t see politics as a real second career for him. “I would go in, if I ever went in, for one term. In and out. Like James Brown said, ‘Hit it and quit it.'”

Piscopo has until June 6th to file as an independent candidate.